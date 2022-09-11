Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RMCF stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 million, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew Berger bought 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,586.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

