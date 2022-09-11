Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

