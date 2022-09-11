Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 26.56%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Oak Valley Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,083 shares of company stock valued at $37,245. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.