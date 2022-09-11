Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

