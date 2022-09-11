Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

MERC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

MERC stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In related news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,354.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

