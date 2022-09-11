Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.49. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In related news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,188 shares of company stock worth $109,035 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

