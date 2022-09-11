MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

MediWound Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

