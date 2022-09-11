Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,040 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Definitive Healthcare worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 154,936 shares during the period.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

NASDAQ DH opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.