SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,327,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,555,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

