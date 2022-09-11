Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBJP stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

