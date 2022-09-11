Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 881.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,353 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 376,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in General Mills by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GIS opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.