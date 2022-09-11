Insider Buying: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) CEO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.7 %

HBI stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,851 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

