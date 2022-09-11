Anita Jane Ryan Sells 594 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $442.90 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $448.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 209,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 152.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

