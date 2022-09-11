Anita Jane Ryan Sells 594 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $442.90 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $448.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.54.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
