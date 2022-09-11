RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $262.00 at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $262.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.51.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

