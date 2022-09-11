Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CFO James W. Woodall Sells 80,000 Shares

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $91.48 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.