Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $36.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Up 3.3 %

PHR stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after buying an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 254.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 520,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,425,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.