Jeffrey N. Simmons Acquires 30,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 6.8 %

ELAN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

