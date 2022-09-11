David Spector Acquires 20,000 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.