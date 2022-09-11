Padraig Mcdonnell Sells 2,506 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Padraig Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

A opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.02. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

