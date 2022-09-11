Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $262,213.11.

On Thursday, August 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $282,214.11.

On Monday, July 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $294,814.74.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $295,348.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $287,481.04.

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.27 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

