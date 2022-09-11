Christopher Richards Sells 458,366 Shares of Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Richards sold 458,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$354,316.92 ($247,774.07).

Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Get Apiam Animal Health alerts:

Apiam Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.