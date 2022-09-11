Insider Selling: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a market cap of $941.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

