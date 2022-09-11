Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $392,518.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ECL opened at $172.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,554,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150,602 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

