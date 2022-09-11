United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.90

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 10847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
United Internet Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.
United Internet Company Profile
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
