R David Hoover Purchases 20,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,162,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,013 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.