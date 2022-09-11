Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 590.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

