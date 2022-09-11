Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,172,729 shares in the company, valued at $91,643,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $5.72 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 696.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Articles

