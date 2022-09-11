Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.70

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 247926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Several research analysts have commented on PAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

