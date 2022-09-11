Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.70

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 247926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on PAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Pampa Energía Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
