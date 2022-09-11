Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $270,267.90 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $270,267.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,407.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.