3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a mkt perform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a one year low of $115.98 and a one year high of $187.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.