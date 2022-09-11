Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.51. 14,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 763,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The firm has a market cap of $697.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

