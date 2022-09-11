Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 164,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,264,963 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 520,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

