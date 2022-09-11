MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.53

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 4579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$0.76 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

MAV Beauty Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$20.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.09.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

