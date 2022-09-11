Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 46,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,804,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Microvast Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microvast news, CFO Craig Webster purchased 287,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 315,077 shares in the company, valued at $809,747.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microvast news, CFO Craig Webster purchased 287,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 315,077 shares in the company, valued at $809,747.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shane Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microvast by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,490,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

