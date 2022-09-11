Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37. 34,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,032,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $967.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The business’s revenue was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 114,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

