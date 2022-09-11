Marc A. Crisafulli Sells 20,363 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bally’s Stock Performance
Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $55.03.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,090,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 478,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 145,151 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.