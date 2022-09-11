Marc A. Crisafulli Sells 20,363 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,090,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 478,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 145,151 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

