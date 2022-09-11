Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

NYSE:FRD opened at $9.07 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 4.93%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

