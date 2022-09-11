Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.61. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

