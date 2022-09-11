Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

