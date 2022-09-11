LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.