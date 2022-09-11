LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

