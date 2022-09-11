American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.72%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.