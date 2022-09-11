American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.72%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

