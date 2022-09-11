American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
NYSE:AMS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.72%.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.