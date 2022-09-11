Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inphi Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.27. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inphi (IPHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.