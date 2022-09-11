Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AINC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Ashford Stock Up 4.9 %

Ashford stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. Ashford has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Research analysts expect that Ashford will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

