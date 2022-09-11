Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

