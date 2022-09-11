Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEVGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Featured Articles

