Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Buys $229,500.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,750.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

