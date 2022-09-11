Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.30. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

