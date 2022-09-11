Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of CMCM stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.15. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
