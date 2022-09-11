Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 8.5 %
NYSE SFE opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.