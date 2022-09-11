Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 8.5 %

NYSE SFE opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.