American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $226.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Articles

