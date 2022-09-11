Bertram L. Scott Sells 7,300 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equitable Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,384,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.