Bertram L. Scott Sells 7,300 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Equitable Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.
Equitable Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,384,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable (EQH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.